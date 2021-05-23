Special Weather Statement issued May 23 at 12:20PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued May 23 at 12:20PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
Radar indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms across
portions of central and east-central Wisconsin early this
afternoon.
The combination of the slow movement of the showers and storms,
along with rainfall rates up to around an inch per hour will lead
to locally heavy rainfall in some spots. The heavy rainfall could
lead to ponding of water an area highways, and minor urban street
flooding.
If you encounter heavy rain while traveling by car, slow down to
avoid hydroplaning. Report urban street flooding to local law
enforcement or contact us via Facebook or Twitter.