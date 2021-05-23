Special Weather Statement issued May 23 at 12:20PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Radar indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms across

portions of central and east-central Wisconsin early this

afternoon.

The combination of the slow movement of the showers and storms,

along with rainfall rates up to around an inch per hour will lead

to locally heavy rainfall in some spots. The heavy rainfall could

lead to ponding of water an area highways, and minor urban street

flooding.

If you encounter heavy rain while traveling by car, slow down to

avoid hydroplaning. Report urban street flooding to local law

enforcement or contact us via Facebook or Twitter.