Plover parish hosts all-Spanish-speaking mass

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW)-- St. Bronislava Parish in Plover held its first all Spanish-speaking mass today. The church says it's looking to build fellowship with Hispanic families in the area through events like these.



After the mass, church officials had a discussion with community members to gauge whether to have similar Spanish-speaking masses in the future.



One priest says holding the mass today was significant, as it falls on the Christian holiday of Pentecost.



"The Bible says that on Pentecost, all these different people heard the same gospel in their own language and so today it's a real blessing to be able to celebrate mass in the language of our Hispanic brothers and sisters," Father Edward Shuttleworth said.



Those that attended today's mass were recommended to wear masks.