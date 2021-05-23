Michigan governor apologizes for social distancing blunder

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has apologized after apparently violating state-mandated social distancing guidelines at a local restaurant. The Detroit Free Press reports Sunday that a photo circulated on social media shows Whitmer with a large group of unmasked people at an East Lansing bar and grill. The photo, which shows Whitmer seated with about a dozen people, was posted on social media by one of the attendees, but later deleted. Whitmer said in a statement Sunday that she went with friends to the restaurant and as more people arrived, tables were pushed together. “She said: ”Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.”