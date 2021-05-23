Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s parliament speaker says international inspectors may no longer access surveillance images of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites. Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf made the comments Sunday, which were aired by state TV. The International Atomic Energy Agency had said its director-general would brief reporters later Sunday in Vienna. The United Nations agency could not be immediately reached for comment. Under what is called an “Additional Protocol” with Iran, the IAEA “collects and analyzes hundreds of thousands of images captured daily by its sophisticated surveillance cameras,” the agency said in 2017. The agency also said then that it had placed “2,000 tamper-proof seals on nuclear material and equipment.”