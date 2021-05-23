Flood Advisory issued May 23 at 6:42PM CDT until May 23 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 642 PM CDT, reports from the public and rain gauges indicate that

heavy rain has fallen in the advisory area. Minor flooding is

ongoing. Between three-quarters of an inch and one and one-half

inches of rain have fallen over most of the area, but a few

locations have received over 3 inches of rainfall.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Pittsville, Hewitt, Sherry,

Auburndale, Vesper, Arpin, Milladore, Bethel, Powers Bluff County

Park, North Wood County Park, Veedum, Dexterville, Bakerville,

Walker, Nasonville, Blenker, Scranton and Lindsey.

The rainfall diminished considerably during the past hour. Light

showers will continue into the early evening, but additional

rainfall will be light. However, it will take some time for

standing water to recede.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.