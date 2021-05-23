Flood Advisory issued May 23 at 6:42PM CDT until May 23 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Advisory issued May 23 at 6:42PM CDT until May 23 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 642 PM CDT, reports from the public and rain gauges indicate that
heavy rain has fallen in the advisory area. Minor flooding is
ongoing. Between three-quarters of an inch and one and one-half
inches of rain have fallen over most of the area, but a few
locations have received over 3 inches of rainfall.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Pittsville, Hewitt, Sherry,
Auburndale, Vesper, Arpin, Milladore, Bethel, Powers Bluff County
Park, North Wood County Park, Veedum, Dexterville, Bakerville,
Walker, Nasonville, Blenker, Scranton and Lindsey.
The rainfall diminished considerably during the past hour. Light
showers will continue into the early evening, but additional
rainfall will be light. However, it will take some time for
standing water to recede.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.