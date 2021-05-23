Flood Advisory issued May 23 at 5:30PM CDT until May 23 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 530 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain from

thunderstorms has caused minor flooding of some roads across

northwest Wood County. Flooding was reported on Highway 10 south of

Marshfield. Flooding was also reported on Highway 80 near Bluff

Drive and Bluff View Lane. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. A public report of 2.34 inches was noted two miles south of

Bakerville.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Pittsville, Hewitt, Sherry,

Auburndale, Vesper, Arpin, Milladore, Bethel, Powers Bluff County

Park, North Wood County Park, Veedum, Dexterville, Bakerville,

Walker, Nasonville, Blenker, Scranton and Lindsey.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.