Flood Advisory issued May 23 at 5:30PM CDT until May 23 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Advisory issued May 23 at 5:30PM CDT until May 23 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 530 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain from
thunderstorms has caused minor flooding of some roads across
northwest Wood County. Flooding was reported on Highway 10 south of
Marshfield. Flooding was also reported on Highway 80 near Bluff
Drive and Bluff View Lane. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. A public report of 2.34 inches was noted two miles south of
Bakerville.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Pittsville, Hewitt, Sherry,
Auburndale, Vesper, Arpin, Milladore, Bethel, Powers Bluff County
Park, North Wood County Park, Veedum, Dexterville, Bakerville,
Walker, Nasonville, Blenker, Scranton and Lindsey.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.