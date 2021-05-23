Flood Advisory issued May 23 at 4:29PM CDT until May 23 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Wood County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 429 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.50 inches of rain

have fallen. A public report of 2.17 inches was recorded 2 miles

south of Bakerville as of 410 PM.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Pittsville, Hewitt, Sherry,

Auburndale, Vesper, Arpin, Milladore, Bethel, Powers Bluff County

Park, North Wood County Park, Veedum, Dexterville, Bakerville,

Walker, Nasonville, Blenker, Scranton and Lindsey.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.