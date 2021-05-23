Flood Advisory issued May 23 at 3:19PM CDT until May 23 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms from earlier this afternoon. This will cause urban and

small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen

around Blaine. The public reported 1.68 inches 2 miles southeast of

Blaine as of mid afternoon. Locally higher rainfall amounts were

possible just west of Blaine.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Plover, Almond, Blaine, Keene, Standing Rock Park, Heffron,

Bancroft and Emmons Creek Barrens.

More showers and storms are expected this afternoon. Additional

rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are possible over the area.

This additional rain could result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.