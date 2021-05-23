Flood Advisory issued May 23 at 3:19PM CDT until May 23 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Advisory issued May 23 at 3:19PM CDT until May 23 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms from earlier this afternoon. This will cause urban and
small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen
around Blaine. The public reported 1.68 inches 2 miles southeast of
Blaine as of mid afternoon. Locally higher rainfall amounts were
possible just west of Blaine.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Plover, Almond, Blaine, Keene, Standing Rock Park, Heffron,
Bancroft and Emmons Creek Barrens.
More showers and storms are expected this afternoon. Additional
rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are possible over the area.
This additional rain could result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.