Flood Advisory issued May 23 at 1:23PM CDT until May 23 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Portage County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 123 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Plover, Almond, Blaine, Keene, Standing Rock Park, Heffron,

Bancroft and Emmons Creek Barrens.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.