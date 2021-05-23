Click It Or Ticket Campaign Starts May 24

(WAOW) -- The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office will join thousands of law enforcement agencies for this year’s Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign, one of the nation’s most important highway safety efforts.

From May 24 through June 6, 2021, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office will join officers statewide and nationwide, to patrol for longer hours to reinforce one safety message – buckle up.

Currently, 89% of Wisconsin motorists wear safety belts. The 11 percent who fail to buckle up accounted for 43% of all the drivers and passengers killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes in 2020.

Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law, in place since 2009, allows law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle. Penalties are higher for transporting unrestrained children. Failure to fasten a seat belt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin, resulting in more than 27,000 traffic convictions last year.

On Wisconsin roads over the last five years, the highest number of deaths occurred in two age groups: 20 to 24-year-olds – of which 42% were unbelted, and 25 to 29-year-olds – of which 35% were unbelted

Nationally, men make up the majority of those killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes. In 2019, 65% of the 22,215 passenger vehicle occupants who were killed were men. Men also wear their seat belts at a lower rate than women do — 51% of men killed in crashes were unrestrained, compared to 40% of women killed in crashes.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is teamed together with Wausau, Rothschild, Everest Metro, Mosinee, Marshfield, Spencer, Abbotsford/Colby and Edgar Police Departments to form the 2020-2021 Marathon County Task Force Grant. The Task Force Grant has an emphasis on speed, seatbelt use, distracted driving and alcohol violations.

Due to COVID the Task Force was suspended in late 2020 and into early 2021. In March of 2021 the Marathon County Task Force was reinstated. Since reinstatement there were 166 citations issued, 233 warnings issued, 359 total stops and 21 arrests.