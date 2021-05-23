A Warm, Unsettled Start To Our New Week

Cloudy and a bit cooler today compared to the sticky 84 Saturday. Rain-free Saturday. Minimal rain Sunday. We saw the winds pick up and temperatures fall a bit behind a cold front.

A Marginal threat for severe weather Monday and Tuesday. Monday is primarily northwest Wisconsin. Tuesday includes most of our area and includes the southern half of Wisconsin and NE quarter of Wisconsin. Tuesday’s threat is for winds and small hail.

Headlines: An unsettled, warm and muggy start to the week. Cooler Wednesday-into the weekend behind a cold front.

Futuretrack is showing cloudy skies tonight and overnight with scattered showers and perhaps thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. Shower and thunderstorm chances Monday too. Cloudy Tuesday. We should see a nice sunny day on Wednesday.

Rain chances by percent are 40% tonight, mainly southern counties. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. 60% Monday night. 40% on Tuesday. Wednesday dry, then Thursday has a rain chance as a low tracks south and we are on the northern fringe of the rain. Wednesday- weekend looks generally dry.

Rain track is showing less than a tenth of an inch tonight. Spots south could see a quarter inch. We will likely see .10-.25 Monday and also Tuesday. Thunderstorms could add more.

Our temperature trend has us up and down this week. A warm start and cooler finish.

Cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers, mainly early. East-southeast winds 5-10 mph. Low tonight 53.

The bus stop forecast: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and south winds 5-10 mph at drop-off time. Temperatures in the 50s. Breezy south winds 5-10 gusting perhaps to 20 mph at pick-up time. Temperatures in the mid-upper-70s. Rain chances 50% during the afternoon as well.

Mostly cloudy Monday with showers chances (50%) and a high of 77. Our severe weather threat is at marginal (level 1) Monday for northwestern Wisconsin. Rain chances at 60% Monday night. Low of a mild 65. Partly sunny Tuesday with breezy southwest winds 10-15 gusting to near 30 mph. A high of 81. Our severe threat is marginal, a level 1, Tuesday. This covers most of our viewers. We could see isolated storms with small hail and strong winds. Rain chances are at 40% Tuesday. The cold front passes Tuesday by midnight. We dry out and are cooler. Wednesday looks nice. Sunny and around 70. More clouds Thursday. Most of us will stay dry. The rain chance is better south. Thursday’s high only near 60. Partly sunny and cool Friday. The weekend looks fairly sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs both days near 70.

5/23/2021 Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in weather history, we know someone had severe weather. It is that time of year.

1989 - Severe thunderstorms developing along a cold front resulted in 98 reports of large hail and damaging winds in the Northern Plains and Upper Mississippi Valley. Golf ball size hail caused a million dollars damage around Buffalo City, WI, baseball size hail was reported at Northfield and Randolph, MN, and thunderstorm winds gusted to 95 mph at Dunkerton, IA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

Then there was winter weather out west. Keep in mind, high elevations.

1990 - A cold front crossing the western U.S. produced snow over parts of Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho and Utah, with five inches reported at Austin NV, and four inches at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. Strong winds behind the cold front sharply reduced visibilities in blowing dust over central California, and two multi-vehicle accidents resulted in one death and eighteen injuries. In northern Idaho, a cloud-burst washed tons of topsoil, and rocks as large as footballs, into the valley town of Culdesac. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)