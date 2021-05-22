UWSP students graduate after full year of pandemic

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Hundreds of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point students got to walk across the stage as graduates this weekend after a year of learning in a pandemic.



All graduates made their walk from the Multi-Activity Center, across campus to an outdoor ceremony at the Sundial.



Some students said one of the hardest parts of the last year was adjusting to a more online-centric approach to learning. Now that they're done, a few recent graduates say they're happy to be able to have family with them to experience this moment.



"It has been such a sigh of relief and I'm sure all my supporters around me are just rooting for me because they've been holding me up throughout the whole process," graduate Laba Xiong-Vang said.



"I have a three-year-old son, and so I really wanted him to be able to see that his mommy accomplished something that was really important," graduate Quyen Hom said.

The university held six commencement ceremonies over Friday and Saturday. More than 1,200 students got their diplomas this spring.