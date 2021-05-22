Stevens Point class teaches women Dutch oven cooking

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- A few Stevens Point women learned a new method of outdoor cooking Saturday.



They learned how to cook in a Dutch oven, as part of the "Becoming an Outdoors-Woman" program. Part of the demonstration featured cooking fish and vegetables outside.



This was one class of many to be taught this year, and lead instructor Peggy Farrell says she does it to give back.



"It's just a joy. It's something that I really love doing and it's fun to share things that you love with other people," Farrell said.



"Becoming an Outdoors-Woman" also teaches women how to do activities like fishing, hunting, and kayaking. Courses range from all day to multiple days.