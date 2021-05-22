Robertson’s 1st homer in 2 years leads Brewers over Reds 4-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Daniel Robertson hit his first home run in more than two years, a tiebreaking, seventh-inning drive in his second game back from a concussion, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3. Robertson was hurt when hit by a pitch from the Chicago Cubs’ Jason Ada on April 25 and returned Friday, when he entered as a seventh-inning defensive replacement and grounded out. He came into Saturday’s game in the sixth inning as part of a double switch, led off the seventh and homered on a first-pitch slider from Heath Hembree (0-1).