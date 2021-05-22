Queen Elizabeth II visits navy carrier ahead of deployment

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has made a quick visit to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier that bears the name of her eponymous 16th-century predecessor as it prepares for its maiden operational deployment. The HMS Queen Elizabeth is named after the Tudor-era monarch who vanquished the Spanish Armada. It will be leading a 28-week deployment to Asia that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational toward China. The 3 billion-pound ($4.2 billion) ship, which has eight RAF F35B stealth fighter jets on board, will depart from Portsmouth Naval Base later Saturday. It will be accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines.