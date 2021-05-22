Patient with Rare Cancer uses Telehealth to Access Clinical Trial

Eagle River, Wis. (WAOW) -- An Eagle River man with Stage 4 appendiceal cancer says he's seen an improvement thanks to a virtual clinical trial program at UW Health.

64-year-old Rodney Pevytoe was connected with a nurse navigator through the "Cancer Connect" program.

That nurse connected him with a clinical investigator running a trial that best suited his diagnosis.

He was then able to get his questions answered before travelling to Madison to participate in the trial

A year in, Rodney says it's been effective.

"Fortunately at this point my cancer is stable and my tumor markers are in the normal range, and the best thing is, I feel good," he said.

To get in touch with the Cancer Connect program, call 1-800-622-8922 or email clinicaltrials@cancer.wisc.edu.