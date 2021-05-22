New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s a new vibe at the White House of late: Hugs are in. Masks are mostly out. The White House is springing back to life now that people are vaccinated and with the recent relaxation in federal guidance about wearing masks and distancing. The complex is taking on the look and feel of pre-pandemic days. More West Wing staffers have been turning up for work there and, soon, so will more reporters. The White House is eager to send a message to the nation that a return to normal is possible with vaccinations.