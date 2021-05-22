Kwik Trip earns additional tax credits for creating jobs

LA CROSSE (WXOW) -- The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) recognized Kwik Trip for doing its part to expanding the state's workforce.

Kwik Trip's support center expansion project is heading towards adding 662 jobs, and in turn, WEDC awarded an extra $5 million in tax credits for positive growth.

Cody Key, Kwik Trip's Business Analyst said, "Currently we're pretty aggressive adding 50 plus stores a year through our three state market. We'll be looking to go into Michigan here soon as well in other states. But through the WEDC's partnership, we're able to continue to grow the support capabilities here in La Crosse rather than having to build a second distribution center or support center elsewhere outside of the state."

WEDC often makes amendments of tax credit agreements for on-going projects when businesses exceed job growth and capital investment targets.

The expansion at the La Crosse campus will increase production for dairy products and other food production which will garner three hundred an thirty three more jobs than originally anticipated. Because of this, the WEDC board enthusiastically voted to award Kwik Trip the additional tax credits to support their growth.

Key said, "We've added over 180 stores in the last three years, and with that growth at retail. Our support center needs to grow as well. Really it's focused on well paying jobs though. A majority of the jobs are gonna be 20 dollars an hour or over which we're proud of, and that's not including the 40% profit sharing from the Zietlow family as well."

Although the pandemic created challenges for the retail stores, Kwik Trip was able to ramp up construction and fortunately get ahead of the original project targets.

WEDC notes Kwik Trip's success is what they look for in contributions to help meet workforce needs in Wisconsin.