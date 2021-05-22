Dreary weather set to return

We had quite a nice break from the gloomy weather conditions to start the weekend but it is not going to last too long. Sunday the rain showers and clouds will once again move into the state ushering in more wet weather.

This Afternoon/Eve: Partly sunny, warm and muggy.

High: Low-Mid 80s Winds: SW 8-12

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of rain after midnight especially north of marathon county.

Low: 65 Wind: WSW ~ 5

Sunday: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain and t-storms likely.

High: 73 Wind: Bec. ESE 5-10

Monday: Variably cloudy and warmer with isolated showers and storms possible again.

High: 80

Overnight a band of showers will move through in the far northern section of Wisconsin. It is unlikely we will see any rain showers as far south as Marathon county until the morning/midday hours of Sunday.

Sunday, expect more dreary weather to end the weekend with showers in the morning and afternoon. Additionally, there may be a few thunderstorms in the evening, however, right now any severe weather potential is extremely low. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler as well with the absence of the sun placing highs in the low 70s but there are still a couple of 80 degree days forecast before we drop down to seasonal weather for a substantial stretch.

Monday and Tuesday will be much the same. Both days will likely have a few cities with highs near 80 degrees and very humid daytime air. Additionally, while there is more rainfall expected on Tuesday, both days have a good chance of isolated waves of showers and storms which will likely total near 0.25-.05" of an inch for the two days.

Wednesday will be our next dry day and should be quite a bit more comfortable as well. Highs will drop to near 72 degrees but there should be much more sunshine than clouds so it will be very nice outside.

Following Wednesday, the temperature continues to drop into the 60s with chances for additional daytime showers. Fortunately, the weekend is looking to rebound to normal springtime temperatures.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 22-May 2021

On this day in weather history:

1987 - A powerful tornado virtually wiped the small southwest Texas community of Saragosa off the map. The twister destroyed eighty- five percent of the structures in the town killing thirty persons and injuring 121 others in the town of population 183. The tornado hurled trucks and autos through adobe and wood- frame homes, with some vehicles blown 500 feet. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)