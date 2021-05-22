Computer club raising money to build “RoboCop” statue

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- An area computer club is looking to get people's support to build a statue of RoboCop in Stevens Point.



The Wisconsin Computer Club held a video game competition Saturday with donated computers and antique consoles, with the winner receiving the "RoboCup" trophy. Games like "Oregon Trail" and consoles like the Atari 400 were featured.



The 1987 movie "RoboCop" stars Stevens Point native Peter Weller, and Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza supports efforts to raise money for the statue. One member says the competition started because he had plenty of extra computers at home.



"Of course statues aren't free and I thought, I've got all these computers, maybe there was something I could do, some sort of little show or some sort of event where I could raise some extra money for the statue," Alex Macomber said.



He also says while there's not a website yet where people can donate towards building the statue, they do plan to hold similar tournaments in the future.