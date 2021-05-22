As pandemic restrictions lift quickly, unease in returning to normal is not an uncommon feeling

MADISON (WKOW) — Life is starting to look more and more like it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions in many places were already easing, but they shifted into another gear after the CDC said people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks in most settings. Here in Wisconsin, state health officials backed that guidance — and now many cities and counties either have lifted or are planning to lift their own mask requirements.

In Dane County, that happens in about a week and a half.

But even as restrictions lift quickly, some people aren’t sure their return to normal will be quite as quick.

“No-mask anxiety is a really real thing,” said psychologist Dr. Shilagh Mirgain.

Dr. Mirgain says the anxiety some people are facing about removing their masks, even if fully vaccinated, is common.

“The APA’s 2021 Stress in America report found that almost 50 percent of Americans were feeling some anxiety of returning to in person interaction, so you’re not alone,” she said. “The reality is that we’ve lost some of our social skills. We’re kind of out of practice of some of the meet and greets and social interactions.”

27 News spoke with some people shopping on Monroe Street in Madison Friday afternoon about how quickly everything seems to be changing after mask requirements and gathering limitations for more than a year.

“I think it’s going to give everybody a pep back in their step,” said Scott Osborne. “Maybe some people won’t be so depressed and will be able to get out.”

Margaret Sommers was also excited, but more hesitant to take off her mask indoors too quickly after the current county emergency order expires on June 2.

“I’m not sure,” Sommers said. “I’m still hesitant about even going into restaurants.”

Dr. Mirgain says that masks have acted as a visible security blanket.

The vaccines are highly effective, but invisible — which can make it harder psychologically for some people to trust initially.

She says if you feel uneasy, start small.

“For example, you might take a walk with a friend who you know is vaccinated and both not wear masks,” Dr. Mirgain suggested. “You could visit a loved one who’s been vaccinated indoors and not wear masks, and then slowly work your way up to maybe eating in a restaurant without a mask or going to a bar without a mask.”

Dr. Mirgain says peer pressure may also complicate the return to normal, with some people still holding on strongly to political views as they relate to masks.

“I do think there is some concern about how someone will be perceived,” she said. “There can be pure pressure if I’m the only one without a mask in group of friends, or vice versa… That could create some anxiety and some tension.”

She says it’s important not to judge people and to be supportive of the steps they need to take to feel comfortable in society again.

Dr. Mirgain said the current phenomenon is not entirely dissimilar to people returning to commercial airplanes after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“After 9/11, there was tremendous anxiety around getting on on a plane flight,” she said. “And you can even have people having repetitive images of the Twin Towers crashing after the planes flew into them. So we know that there have been a lot of stressors, even some traumatic experiences for people with COVID-19.”

Dr. Mirgain continued, “People have to develop a tolerance for uncertainty in many ways similar to flying in a plane… when we’re going out in the world with this invisible virus.”

She said people experiencing intense social anxiety shouldn’t feel bad reaching out for professional help.

For other people with less severe apprehension about returning to normal life, Dr. Mirgain says you should do what’s comfortable and trust the science — remembering that if you are fully vaccinated, you will be protected from serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.