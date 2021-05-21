Wisconsin unemployment rate significantly lower than last year

WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- Wisconsin's unemployment rate has dropped by more than half since this time last year.

The Associated Press reports that there are over nine thousand non-farm related jobs and over eight thousand more private sector jobs. However, many employers are still looking for people to fill their open positions.

"Everybody's back and we're actually looking for help. That is true, help is hard to find. We used to get, if we put up 'help wanted' on our board we'd get thirty people coming in looking for a job. Now we have one [applicant] I think and we've had it up for a month," Blue Willow Restaurant Employee Bonnie Bratland said.

She also said as a result of so many openings with so few takers, many restaurants may soon be going to all take out because they don't have enough staff. However, she said The Blue Willow is going strong.