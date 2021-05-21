Trump planning rallies in battleground states

(CNN) — Former President Trump is resuming his signature campaign-style rallies.

He told right-wing media outlet “One America News” that he’s panning rallies in Florida, Ohio, and North Carolina.

Trump says he will be releasing a schedule soon. Aides say the former president has been eager to return to the rally stage.

Though he’s not on the ballot, Trump has been assisting embattled GOP incumbents and candidates running in the 2022 midterm elections.

He has also teased a potential White House bid in 2024.