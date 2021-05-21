Scattered storms later today

More rain chances are in the forecast but there is one day that will be dry over the weekend. We could end up with a drier and cooler weather trend by the middle of next week as well.

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms.

High: 78 Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: A good chance of showers and storms early, then turning partly cloudy.

Low: 64 Winds: SW around 10

Saturday: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. A slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon.

High: 84 Winds: SW 10-15

Warm and humid conditions will continue for today. Even though there will not be much sun, the high temperature should reach the upper 70s and there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storm activity will mainly be during the afternoon and early evening and there is a small risk of a couple of stronger storms. The main threat will be brief gusty winds or an isolated brief tornado. Winds will be out of the southwest today at 10 to 15 mph.

The shower and storm activity will taper off early this evening and then skies should gradually turn partly cloudy. A few breaks of sun should develop into Saturday as well. As of now, it looks like only a very slim chance of a shower or storm on Saturday. It should be a good door for outdoor activities, just be mindful that it will be rather warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dress light and have fun in the Summer-like weather.

A weak cold front will drop in from the north on Sunday and this could spark a few showers and storms once again across Northcentral Wisconsin. The extra clouds will cool things down a bit. Highs on Sunday will be in the 70s. That same front will linger across the area on Monday and it will generate a 40% chance of additional showers or storms. On Tuesday a cold front will move in from the west and possibly kick off another round of rain and storms.

After the cold front moves through, it looks like some pleasant and cooler weather for the middle of next week. After highs in the upper 70s on Monday and low 80s on Tuesday, the mercury will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. The weather should turn partly cloudy as well.

Pollen Count Yesterday May 20th, 47, Tree Pollen (moderate)

Have an fine Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21-May-2021

On this date in weather history: 1896 - The mercury soared to 124 degrees at Salton, CA, to establish a U.S. record for May. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)