Repatriation flight rescues stranded Spaniards from Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Dozens of Spanish nationals who have been stuck in Nepal since the Himalayan nation went into a coronavirus lockdown last month have been flown out of the country on a charted repatriation flight. The flight that left Friday was arranged by the Spanish government. It took back 99 Spanish mountaineers, trekkers and tourists who arrived in Nepal to climb its famed mountain peaks or hike its trails before the country went into lockdown on April 29 amid a spike in virus cases. Authorities have closed the country’s borders and canceled all domestic and international flights except for emergency and repatriation flights. Schools, shops and markets have been closed. Vehicles are not allowed on the streets.