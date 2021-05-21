Proposal falls through, life moves on for area non-profits

(WAOW)-- Governor Tony Evers' administration proposed spending more than $70 million over two years where most of the money would go towards programs like affordable housing. Only about $1 million was approved for that timeframe.

"This is a huge investment by the state of Wisconsin, or would be if the majority party approves it," said State Representative Evan Goyke Thursday. The investment in question was not approved.

For a non-profit like the United Way of Marathon County, an advocate for affordable housing, they say they would have appreciated the investment, but life goes on.



"It's disheartening to see that the legislation didn't pass, but it's also something that we've seen in the past, and it hasn't stopped us from doing the work that we've been doing," said Ben Lee, the Director of Community Impact for the United Way.

He also says proposals of that size are not something they typically rely on.



"One of our practices is that we never really bank on legislation to be the key driver in the work that we're doing," Lee says.



That's why area communities like Wausau make an effort to address vulnerable community members on their own. Twice a year city leaders conduct what's called a Point-In-Time homelessness survey, giving a snapshot of the issue, and at the same time, connecting vulnerable community members with resources.



"In our January Point-In-Time count we were escorting people right to Catholic Charities, the warming center," Lee said.

He also says he knows they can't do what they do without the community's help.



"We're happy to pull in whoever we can to help us with this work, because we always say to make a village great it takes a village," Lee said.

Information on the services the United Way provides can be found by calling 715-848-2255 or 211.