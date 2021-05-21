Johnson, Thomas, Schauffele miss PGA cut; Ryder captains in

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Three of the top four players in the world missed the cut at the PGA Championship. Dustin Johnson became the first world No. 1 since Greg Norman in 1997 to miss the cut at consecutive majors. No. 2 Justin Thomas could have overtaken Johnson in the rankings with a win but instead joined him one shot outside the cut line at 6 over. Fourth-ranked Xander Schauffele also finished 6 over with a bogey on the 18th hole to shoot 77. Both Ryder Cup captains made the cut — 49-year-old Padraig Harrington and 54-year-old Steve Stricker. Two club pros out of 20 in the field will play the weekend.