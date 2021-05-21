Houston area getting little of $1B in Harvey flood aid

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston area officials are expressing shock and anger after learning their communities, which suffered the brunt of damage from Hurricane Harvey, will be getting a fraction of $1 billion that Texas is awarding as part of an initial distribution of federal funding given to the state for flood mitigation. The Texas General Land Office, or the GLO, announced Friday cities and communities in 40 counties impacted by Harvey would receive about $1 billion in funding for flood control projects. About $1 billion in proposals that had been submitted by Harris County’s government and the city of Houston were not approved. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called the GLO’s decision “unconscionable.” A GLO spokeswoman says the process was “fair and transparent.”