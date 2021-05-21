HGTV’s Nicole Curtis wins dispute over Detroit home project

DETROIT (AP) — The star of HGTV’s “Rehab Addict Rescue” has won a dispute with Detroit over ownership of a blighted home. Nicole Curtis said she has spent at least $60,000 to start fixing up the home after buying it from a couple for $17,000. But the Detroit Land Bank Authority stepped forward and said it was the actual legal owner. Judge Tim Kenny ruled in Curtis’ favor, saying her renovation group had recorded a title to the property before the Land Bank did. Kenny told Curtis to complete the renovation and reduce the risk to the public. Mayor Mike Duggan congratulated Curtis on winning the case. Earlier, the mayor said Curtis had been “scammed” when she bought it.