MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) —The Merrill Fire Department responded to a fire at Northern Wire's plant after 6:30 pm.

The department was quickly able to control the fire and use ventilation fans to clear the smoke. The fire's cause was likely from mechanical malfunction of plant equipment.

No one was injured in the fire and the damage was to only one piece of machinery. Officials don't know how long the plant will be down.