D.C. Everest students with special needs take a day out on Lake Wausau

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Friday teachers and volunteers put their annual "Day At The Bay" fishing outing at Bluegill Park.

About 20 students had the chance to go out on a boat or fish from land.

Special education teacher Jeremy Brandt said it's a great opportunity for the students.

"The kids just love being with the people in the community," said Brandt. "Teachers, principals, administrators get to bring their boats out and spend a day with the kids in nature. It's awesome."

He added D.C. Everest has provided the field trip opportunity for at least 10 years.