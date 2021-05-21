China defiant after EU warning over trade agreement

BEIJING (AP) — China is rejecting European Parliament demands that it lift sanctions against European Union legislators in order to save a trade deal between the sides. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the sanctions are justified and that the European side should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs. The European Parliament warned China on Thursday it won’t ratify a long-awaited business investment deal as long as the sanctions against European Union legislators remain in place. China made its sanctions move after the EU, Britain, Canada and the United States launched coordinated sanctions against officials in China over human rights abuses in the far western Xinjiang region.