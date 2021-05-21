Burlington chief: Officers justified in using Taser on man

BURLINGTON, Wis. (AP) — Burlington’s police chief says officers acted within department policy when they used a stun gun on a man who was rushing to be with his fiancee who he said was in premature labor. The incident happened earlier this month when Desmen Pete illegally drove his minibike on the sidewalk as he hurried home to his pregnant fiancee. Body camera video shows an officer with his Taser drawn, talking with Pete. The officer ordered Pete to get on his stomach. Pete began yelling at officers and the situation escalated before the Taser was deployed. Chief Mark Anderson said Thursday the officers provided Pete with several opportunities to comply with their orders, but he chose not to, which escalated the incident.