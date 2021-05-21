Brewers trade 2 relievers, acquire SS Adames from Rays

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired shortstop Willy Adames and pitcher Trevor Richards from the Tampa Bay Rays for relievers J.P Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen. Adames is hitting .197 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 41 games. The 28-year-old Richards has a 4.50 ERA and one save in six relief appearances. Feyereisen had an 0-2 record with a 3.26 ERA in 21 appearances for Milwaukee this season. Rasmussen had an 0-1 mark with a 4.24 ERA and one save in 15 games.