Apprenticeship navigators aid in the job search

WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is taking steps to help people get jobs in fields lacking workers.

"There's a drastic need for skilled trades men and women right now in the country and in Wisconsin," Marketing and Communications Director of Associated Builders and Contractors Kyle Schwarm said.

To help fill the need, the State Department of Workforce Development created the Wisconsin Apprenticeship Program. They hired five navigators to help people through the system and connect them to employers.

"What we found out was there were more individuals who were reaching out to the field staff with Wisconsin Apprenticeship trying to find out about the best kept secret known as Wisconsin Apprenticeship," State Director of Wisconsin Apprenticeship Joshua Johnson said.

So why does he call it the best kept secret? Well, many looking for apprenticeships may not know where to start.

"We really wanted to start getting the word out to individuals and the opportunities that exist," Johnson said.

Scharm saying the best place to start is high school.

"There's really a lot of demand for the trades. Unfortunately in the last three or four decades we've kind of gotten away from tech-ed in our high schools so we haven't exposed individuals to the opportunities that are out there," Scharm said.

The five navigators are split between the counties and the Department of Corrections. Their main goal is helping people decide which field to go into and bridge the gap to the employers.

"Showing them the access points and then explaining and walking them hand in hand, walking down that path through the apprenticeship program until we get them connected," Johnson said.

If you are interested in learning more about the program you can find more information, and your area's navigator here.