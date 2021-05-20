Woman in anti-Asian attack says she prayed for her attacker

NEW YORK (AP) — A Filipina American woman whose beating outside a Manhattan building spurred outrage over violence aimed at Asian Americans says she prayed for the man who attacked her. Speaking to ABC News/“Nightline,” Vilma Kari says, “We pray for those who persecute us or those who have harmed us, and show them love.” Kari was walking on her way to church on March 29 when an assailant kicked her in the stomach, knocked her to the ground and stomped on her. A 38-year-old man was charged with assault and attempted assault as hate crimes in connection to the attack. It drew national attention at a time when anti-Asian hate crimes had spiked.