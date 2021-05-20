Vandalized church gathering again, with neighbor’s help

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Pastor Rebecca Voss at First United Methodist Church got a message Sunday from her organist, but it wasn't about the day's service.



"He sent me an email saying that he had heard from one of his students that the church had been vandalized," she said, referring to Universalist Unitarian Church. The damage at that church took place late Saturday night.



38-year-old Adam Dupleasis is facing several charges for allegedly breaking into that church, damaging the organ, and causing thousands of dollars in damage. So with Voss' church right down the street, she says it made sense to open their doors.



"We know that our congregation is not simply for the people in the building but it is for the whole community, it's for the greater group of the faithful in our city," Voss said.



A Facebook post by the vandalized church says they'll be moving to First United Methodist for at least the next two Sundays as crews repair the damage.



Pastor Voss says she hopes those who are still worried about Saturday's actions can find her sanctuary as a place of hope.



"There is safety here that this is a place of refuge, that this is a place where hopefully healing can happen, as whether it's our friends at the Unitarian church or others in the community that have been through difficult times can find a place of rest and healing," she said.



News 9 reached out to Rev. Brian Mason of the Universalist Unitarian Church, who says he is thankful for all of the community's recent support surrounding his church.



Dupleasis is scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday.