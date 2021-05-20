Tokyo organizers say Olympics are ‘safe’ — public disagrees

TOKYO (AP) — The IOC and local Tokyo Olympic organizers are wrapping up three days of planning meetings just two months before the postponed games are to open. Much of the focus is on persuading a skeptical public and medical community that the games should go ahead. The problem is that 60 to 80 percent of people in Japan, depending how the question is asked in public opinion polls, don’t want the Olympics to open in the middle of a pandemic despite repeated assurances from organizers that games will be “safe and secure.” The Olympics open on July 23 followed by the Paralympics on August 24.