Sexual assault cases increase from year-to-year in Wood Co. according to the DOJ

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- It’s a trend that experts say is becoming more concerning in Wood County.

The amount of sex offenses reported in that area.

"Even as law enforcement it can be difficult for us to hear some of this stuff," said Lt. Joe Zurfluh, Wood County Sheriff's Department.

The numbers are rising, as new data released by state officials puts Wood County with the highest amount of sex offenses reported per capita in 2020.

"A caveat to this is maybe victims in our jurisdiction and the city jurisdictions you know feel comfortable reporting because sexual assaults are one of the most under reported crimes that there are," Zurfluh said.

Many of the 121 reported last year were children. With more than 76% under the age of 18.

"With juveniles, anything that even potentially be inappropriate is investigated as a possible sexual assault," Zurfluh said.

Authorities say the pandemic could play a part.

"Kind of in all aspects of society the pandemic and the various approaches to combat it. I mean it just turned everything upside down for the past year and a quarter so that's certain possibly. I couldn't rule it out," Zurfluh said.

In 2020, sex offenses reported increased by 10. Centers here in Wood County, say they are on pace to have even more cases reported this year.

Attributing their increase to the pandemic.

"What we're experiencing right now in 2021 is a huge surge in requests for services for sexual assault victims as well as domestic violence victims.," said Sue Sippel, Executive Director at the Wisconsin Rapids Family Matter Center.

Those with the Family Matter Center say a reason they are seeing more cases, may be due to more people being educated on what sexual assault is, and are reporting it.

For those who have experienced sexual assault and are looking for resources in Wood County, you can contact the Wisconsin Rapids Family Center or the Wood County Sheriff’s Department for help.