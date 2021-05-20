Scattered rain and storms in the forecast

The off-and-on showers and storms will continue for a while. Conditions will also be more humid and warmer than normal, however, the threat of severe weather is still not too high.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and humid with passing showers and isolated storms.

High: 77 Winds: South 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy and mild with scattered showers or storms, more widespread later in the night.

Low: 64 Winds: SW 10-15

Friday: Mostly cloudy and humid again with an 80% chance of scattered showers and storms.

High: 79 Winds: SW 10-15

Today will be mainly cloudy, like yesterday. We will have a little more rain moving through than yesterday so you might have more of a need for an umbrella. There is also a chance of isolated storms this afternoon but not much threat of severe weather. Highs should be in the mid to upper 70s and winds will be a little breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Scattered showers and storms will be with us again tonight and on Friday. It won't be continuous rain all day on Friday but it will likely be enough to ruin most outdoor plans. There is also a little more risk of severe weather to round out the workweek. On Friday afternoon there might be a storm or two that produces brief high wind or hail. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 70s.

Saturday is still looking like the one day with the least chance of rain. There is a slight chance a shower or storm could pop up, but you should be able to make outdoor plans. Just be mindful that it will be fairly warm and humid. High temps should climb into the lower and middle 80s.

More passing showers and storms are likely from Sunday through Tuesday. High temps will be a little cooler, in the 70s on Sunday, then linger around 80 for Monday and Tuesday.

High pressure will move in from the northwest on Wednesday bringing cooler, drier, and less humid air to the region for the middle of next week.

Pollen Count Yesterday May 19th, 71, Tree Pollen (moderate)

Have an fine Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20-May-2021

On this date in weather history: 1894 - A record late snow of two to eight inches whitened parts of central and eastern Kentucky. Lexington KY received six inches of snow. (The Weather Channel)