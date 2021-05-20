New bill could reform US Postal Service

(CNN) — A group of Senators introduced a bi-partisan legislation to reform the United States Postal Service.

The 2021 Postal Service Reform Act would cut the requirement for the post office to pre-fund its pension for retirees. That financial burden has been a massive drain on the agency's budget for years.

The bill would also integrate retirees' healthcare with Medicare. Lawmakers say those two reforms would save the Postal Service more than $45 billion over the next 10 years.

The bill would require USPS to continue to deliver mail at least six days a week.

The agency has floated the idea of stopping Saturday deliveries as a cost saving measure.