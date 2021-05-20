Netanyahu’s prospects bolstered amid Israel-Hamas fighting

JERUSALEM (AP) — Just over a week ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political career seemed all but over. He had failed to form a coalition government after an indecisive parliamentary election, and his political rivals were on the cusp of pushing him out of office. Now, as Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers wage war, Netanyahu’s fortunes have changed dramatically. His rivals’ prospects have crumbled, Netanyahu is back in his comfortable role as Mr. Security, and the country could soon be headed for yet another election campaign. That would guarantee him at least several more months in office. The stunning turn of events has raised questions about whether Netanyahu’s desperation to survive may have pushed the country into its current predicament.