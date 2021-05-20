Mask design winners honored

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Two students whose design entries were part of masks worn at a golf tournament were honored in Stevens Point.

The designs created by Lillian Lepak of Stevens Point and Kyler Strona of Maui, Hawaii, were on the masks worn during the Sentry Tournament of Champions PGA Tour event that was held on Maui in January.

On Thursday, a sugar maple which is the state tree of Wisconsin was planted in Schmeeckle Reserve in Kyler's name.

Next week, a tree will be planted at Pu'u Kukui Watershed Preserve in Lillian's name.

A future career path was realized by one of the contestants, and that's something they wont forget.

"The fact that creating this design has really opened my eyes to new opportunities. I never thought I would go into a career in art," Lillian said.

The Sentry Insurance Foundation is making a $3,000 donation to Lillian's school, Pacelli Catholic High School, and to King Kamephameha III

Elementary which is the school Kyler attends.