Girl purposely got blue slime on would-be kidnapper’s arms

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida girl says she purposely got blue slime on the man who tried to kidnap her, thinking it would be good evidence against him. Alyssa Bonal told NBC’s Today show that she learned evidence is important from watching “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” The 11-year-old’s intuition proved right. Pensacola law enforcement officials say the man who attacked her Tuesday as she awaited her school bus still had blue dye on his arms when they arrested him hours later. Jared Paul Stanga remains jailed on $1.5 million bond, charged with attempted kidnapping. His attorney questioned the arrest, saying Alyssa didn’t definitively identify him in a lineup.