German soldier who posed as refugee on trial for attack plot

BERLIN (AP) — A German army officer who posed as a Syrian asylum-seeker has gone on trial accused of plotting to kill prominent politicians and blame the attack on refugees. Federal prosecutors say the defendant acted out of far-right extremist motives. The case has raised concerns about extremism in the country’s military. The dpa news agency reported that before his trial at Frankfurt’s regional court, the 32-year-old defendant denied that he had planned to carry out any attacks. His lawyer claimed that the defendant was the victim of a smear campaign and denied that he had far-right leanings. Prosecutors alleged that the defendant’s targets included then-Justice Minister Heiko Maas and the Jewish head of an anti-racism organization.