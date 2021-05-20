Foundation raises $1 billion to fight anti-Asian hate

A foundation launched by prominent Asian American business leaders says it has raised more than $1 billion to support Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The announcement from The Asian American Foundation came the same day that President Joe Biden signed legislation to curtail the rise in hate crimes against Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The foundation’s board members were also at the White House on Thursday to brief administration officials on how they plan to spend the money. The foundation says Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris dropped by the meeting to express their support.