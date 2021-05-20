DIARY: Fleeing bombs, trying to endure in a city under fire

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — In Gaza City these days, no one knows where the next explosion will be, or when. Getting an hour’s notice from the Israeli military may save some lives, but not all airstrikes are preceded by warnings. In the past week, I have lost my family farm to an airstrike. The building I worked in for many years — longtime location of The Associated Press and Al-Jazeera — was leveled an hour after the Israeli military ordered occupants to evacuate. And on Wednesday morning — as Israel and Hamas continued to exchange fire — I thought I was going to lose my home, too.