Boston radio host back on the air a day after Lovato rant

BOSTON (AP) — A longtime Boston radio host who abruptly quit at the end of an on-air rant Wednesday when he was told by station management to stop joking about singer Demi Lovato’s announcement that they identify as non-binary is back on the air. Matty Siegel said Thursday he said he “snapped” when management at WXKS-FM station owner iHeartMedia told him to stop making jokes at Lovato’s expense. He said decided to come back after talking to his wife and after being told by station management he has “the freedom to say what I want.” Siegel has been at the Top 40 station, known as Kiss108, for 40 years.