As pandemic spread pain and panic, congressman chased profit

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Jersey Rep. Tom Malinowski has scolded those looking to capitalize on the once-in-a-century pandemic. But the two-term Democrat is not heeding his own admonition. Records show he’s bought or sold as much as $1 million of stock in medical and tech companies that had a stake in the virus response. The trades were just one slice of a stock buying and selling spree by the congressman, worth as much as $3.2 million, that he did not properly disclose to Congress, as required by law.