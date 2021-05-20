Artist publishes 100 drawings from Peru’s COVID-19 pandemic

LIMA, Peru (AP) — With a pencil and a notebook, Peruvian artist Edilberto Jiménez walks the streets of Lima and cities in the Andes mountains collecting stories and images about the coronavirus health crisis that has devastated Peru. Later, in his workshop, he completes the scenes while reading newspapers or watching television news about the pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of people in the South American country. Jiménez selected 100 of the 750 sketches to include in his book on the pandemic, “New Coronavirus and Good Government.” It’s a play on the title of a book from 1615 on the suffering of Indigenous peoples at the hands of the Spanish. Discussing his works, Jiménez says: “Each drawing tells a story that had an impact on me.”